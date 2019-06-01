5 players who are no longer good enough to start for Manchester United

Manchester United will be one of the busiest clubs in the summer. There will be some major incoming transfers and some players including a couple of superstars could be on their way out of the club.

Irrespective of what happens, the club must sell the deadwood meaning that some of these players have to go.

#5. Marcos Rojo

It’s hard to fathom the fact that Marcos Rojo has been a Manchester United player for five years now and maybe that’s because he hasn’t played much for the club in the last two seasons. In five years, Rojo has played only 113 games and this season, he only has three starts in all competitions.

The Argentine has had multiple injury problems in the last five years including a cruciate ligament rupture which kept him out for the best part of the 2017/18 season. Even when he’s fit, Rojo isn’t an automatic starter and when he plays, he has been criticized for his discipline and performance.

It is rumoured that United are willing to sell the player for £6 million but which club would pay close to the £80,000 a week he earns at Old Trafford?

#4. Phil Jones

On the day when Manchester United clinched their 20th league title, Sir Alex Ferguson said Phil Jones could be the greatest player in Manchester United history. Such was the hype Jones created in his early days at the club.

Jones versatility and commitment endeared him to the fans of the club under Ferguson but in the years that followed, things have changed. The England international has spent more time on the treatment table than on the field and in his eight-year stint at the club, he has never played more games in a season than in his first season with the club.

Aged 27, Jones shouldn’t be kept at the club much longer just because he showed a lot of promise at a young age. However, in February 2019, he signed a new contract until 2023 and now a player who started 15 league games in 2018/19 is earning £120,000 a week!

Jones has good qualities for a defender but to show them, he has to be available more often and since that hasn’t been the case for a while now, United should part ways with him and bring in a more reliable centre-back.

#3. Chris Smalling

If Chris Smalling stays at Manchester United for the upcoming season, then he will be eligible to get a testimonial match as he will complete a decade with the club.

Smalling has played 323 games for Manchester United so far and won eight trophies including two league titles. However, the club’s fan base is often split when it comes to how they rate the player and a significant number of fans are of the opinion that Smalling is not good enough to be a starter for a club of Man Utd’s stature.

Manchester United have signed several centre-backs over the years to strengthen the backline but the issue is none of them have performed consistently enough to oust Smalling from the squad. A testament to this is the fact that Smalling started 24 Premier League games this season while Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have a combined total of 25 league starts between them.

If Man Utd sign a new centre-back in the summer, then they should at least part ways with one or maybe even two among Smalling, Jones and Rojo.

#2. Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard had a few injury woes this season but even then, he started 19 Premier League games this season but the truth is, Lingard shouldn’t be starting so often for a club with huge ambitions.

Lingard’s versatility, commitment and love for the club are all admirable which is why he should remain at Man Utd as an important member of the squad. However, United should not and cannot rely on his footballing abilities to win matches week in week out.

The England international is often wrongly labelled by pundits as a young player with a lot of potential but the truth is, Lingard is 26-years-old – that’s the same age as Mohamed Salah.

Manchester United need to and have to sign much better offensive players if they are to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title and Jesse Lingard should only be a squad player.

#1. Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez’s transfer to Manchester United is arguably one of the most catastrophic transfer decision the club has made in recent years and that’s saying a lot because Manchester United have made some terrible transfer decisions in the post-Ferguson era.

Sanchez was expected to make the Manchester United attack better but in the one and a half seasons he has been at the club, he scored only five goals in 45 games! The Chilean has cut a frustrated figure at the club and even when he’s fit, he has often been left on the bench in favour of Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial.

The 30-year-old earns £350,000 a week which makes him one of the highest earners in the world and United cannot afford to pay that much for a player who clearly cannot perform at his best at the moment. The sooner they offload him, the better it is for the club and the player.