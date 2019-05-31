Manchester United great blasts club; claims rivals City miles ahead

Manchester United are a club in crisis. The Red Devils finished sixth yet again, missing out on the UEFA Champions League. Moreover, they have failed in their attempts to replace Sir Alex Ferguson, changing four managers since. To pile on the misery, one former great has thrashed the club, claiming them to be miles behind Manchester City.

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville has blasted the club over their current situation. The Red Devils have failed to win a single Premier League title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson and have finished outside of the top four consistently.

Neville cites the example of other English clubs, saying that United need consistency to progress.

“Over the last five years, you’ve seen a team that’s gone away from the vision and philosophy of what the club is all about,” Neville said in an interview with The Offside Rule Exclusives (via Daily Mail).

“When you look at City, Liverpool and Tottenham, their club’s foundations are really strong – and you’d say United’s are from a financial point of view. But stability on the field?

“If you look at those teams [City, Liverpool, Spurs], they have a system and a style of play and a tried and trusted method, whereas United seem to be going left and right from manager to manager.”

Neville hopes that the current batch of the United backroom staff is able to solve the crisis, following in the footsteps of some of the all-time greats.

“They need to get back to what United do best, which is playing a certain brand of football which hasn’t just been synonymous with Sir Alex Ferguson, it’s from the year dot, Sir Matt [Busby], Ron Atkinson…

“You hope with Ole, Mick Phelan, Michael Carrick and Nicky Butt [in the Academy] that United will start getting back to the foundations.”

The England Women’s Team coach also spoke about fixing the club and how it would take some time to get the Red Devils back to where they were before.

“I think it will take a long time – it’s not a quick fix – but hopefully with those guys in charge and the financial muscle United have still got, they can get back challenging soon because it’s difficult watching Man City win everything.

“It’s difficult because you think they’re miles better than United at this moment in time.”

Manchester United finished the 2018/19 Premier League season in the sixth position, despite changing their manager midway. In comparison, rivals Manchester City lifted the title after pipping Liverpool by a single point.