Chelsea teammate names two ideal replacements for Eden Hazard if he leaves for Real Madrid

According to Eden Hazard’s Chelsea FC teammate David Luiz, only Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are the ideal replacements for Eden Hazard if he leaves the club for Real Madrid.

David Luiz was speaking after the UEFA Europa League finals which Chelsea won 4-1 against Premier League rivals Arsenal, on Wednesday. Hazard played a major role in Chelsea’s win, scoring two goals and making an assist. At the end of the match, he had also confirmed that the game was probably his final game in Chelsea colours before he departed this summer.

Meanwhile, when asked who could replace the Belgian, David Luiz told reporters: “That’s either [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano]Ronaldo.”

“I think, if he goes, I just wish him all the best. He is a fantastic player, friend and guy. I’ve known him ever since he was so young here,” the Chelsea defender further said, before concluding:

“I am so happy for him because the world knows who Eden Hazard is. It [moving on] is part of life.”

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been linked with the 28-year-old Belgium star since the beginning of the 2017-18 season. However, Chelsea were not ready to sell him at any cost, despite Hazard’s own open proclamation that playing under Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane was a long-time dream for him.

Zidane left Madrid at the end of the 2017-18 season and with that, a lot of the rumours died down. Later in 2019 March, the Frenchman returned after Los Blancos sacked two managers in a space of six months due to the team’s dismal run in both domestic and continental competitions. That, in turn, led to rumours being rekindled and Hazard himself added fuel to the fire by refusing to extend his current Chelsea contract that runs until 2020 June.

This summer transfer window is Chelsea’s final opportunity to sell the star on a profit because he can leave as a free agent when his contract runs out next summer. It is hence assumed that the Londoners will let Hazard leave in the summer – for an estimated price of around €100million.

Quotes via AS.