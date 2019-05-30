Manchester United fans troll Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard for arrogant “0.012%” message

Manchester United aren’t in the best way at the moment. The club is in a transition phase under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and their players aren’t helping the situation at all as things stand.

Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are two of the most recognisable names in the current United squad, and are also some of the most influential social media personalities, owing to their large fan following.

So when the duo decided to share a message highlighting “0.012%”, it obviously made news worldwide.

A Business Insider study showed that young players in England were more likely to get hit by a meteorite than make it as professional players in the sport of football.

Lingard and Rashford seemed to take the study rather seriously and posted “0.012%” on their social media to promote that thought.

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

However, it hasn’t gone down too well with fans, as was noticed by The Sun, when they explored the reactions of the general public to the stories posted by Lingard and Rashford.

“Carry on performing like you have, you’ll be playing in League 2 by the age of 30” – one fan said.

“Rashford and Lingard posting their goal per shot ratio on Instagram,” another remarked.

The jokes kept on coming with – “Probability of Rashford hitting the target from a free-kick.”

While one said – “This is exactly the kind of thing I was talking about when I said Lingard is a bad influence on Rashford.”

And finally – “The amount of effort they put in this season.”

Savage to say the least.