Matthijs De Ligt reveals Manchester United star is the toughest player he has played against

It’s an interesting and rather important time in the career of Matthijs De Ligt, as a number of clubs appear to be vying for his signature from Ajax.

De Ligt looks favourite to join Barcelona as things stand, but that could all change very quickly, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool still in the hunt too.

As the transfer saga surrounding De Ligt continues, a piece of footage has emerged which shows De Ligt talking to Frenkie De Jong, his Ajax teammate and soon to be Barcelona star, about a variety of different subjects.

De Jong asks De Ligt who is the most difficult player he has ever come up against, and the answer may surprise you.

Frenkie De Jong: “Who’s the most difficult player you’ve come up against?” De Ligt: “That has to be Marcus Rashford from Manchester United,” Sign him up @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/7qNofqErUE — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 28, 2019

“That has to be Marcus Rashford from Manchester United,” De Ligt says without flinching.

It is rather surprising considering De Ligt has faced the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo lately, and is rumoured to be teammates with Lionel Messi at Barcelona soon, and still picked Rashford as the best. Sign him up Manchester United?