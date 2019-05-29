Manchester City 2019/20 PUMA home kit leaked online

Manchester City signed a bumper deal with German sports brand PUMA to produce their kits for the upcoming season. The kit-supplier took over from Nike, having signed a contract up to ten years. And now, we have a first look at what the Citizens will wear for their season ahead.

The new PUMA Manchester City home kit for the 2019/20 season has leaked online. As reported by Footyheadlines, the kit will feature purple alongside the light blue of the club.

The new Manchester City home kit is predominantly light blue – the colour of the club – with purple accents. Two solid stripes run across the shoulder in purple, while the PUMA, Etihad Airways, and Nexen Tires logos are also of the same colour. White shorts and blue socks will complete the look.

There is a slight change in the Manchester City club badge for the upcoming season as well. The crest now features ‘125 Years’ written below the logo, implicating that the Citizens are entering their one hundredth and twenty-fifth year as Manchester City. They were known as St Mark’s, and Ardwick Association Football Club, prior to that.

The Citizens, meanwhile, will also sport a unique gold Premier League badge on their right sleeve to commemorate their 2018/19 title win. Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the trophy for the second season in a row, after pipping Liverpool to the title by a sole point.