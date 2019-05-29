I will give 100 per cent to Chelsea – Abraham believes he can make the grade at Stamford Bridge

After scoring 26 times in the Championship for loan club Aston Villa, Tammy Abraham believes he can establish himself at Chelsea.

Tammy Abraham has the belief that he can force his way into Chelsea’s first team next season following his successful spell on loan with Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old played a key part for Villa, scoring 26 goals as they were promoted back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Abraham’s parent club Chelsea are under a two-window transfer ban – which they are appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport – and the England international is ready to grab his chance if it arrives.

“If Chelsea say they need me there, I will give 100 per cent,” he told reporters after Villa’s 2-1 win over Derby County in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. “I am still young, I am still improving. The aim is to be at the highest level and playing the best football.

End off in style pic.twitter.com/cTiuDwR0d3 — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) May 28, 2019

“A team like Chelsea is always difficult because they have got world-class players. It is always going to be difficult to bring in youngsters and bring in people like myself – it is a big role. But for me, it is about believing in myself and just keep doing what I do.”

Abraham came close to joining Wolves in the January transfer window and is happy that he was persuaded to stay at Villa Park for another four months, as Dean Smith’s side were promoted back to the Premier League following a three-year absence.

And former Bristol City and Swansea City loanee Abraham is not completely against the idea of returning to Villa.

“It looked like I was going to Wolves,” he said. “I think certain situations happened with the FA, something about playing for three teams in one year or something like that… but the coach spoke to me and said, ‘Listen, stay here, we believe in you, the boys believe in you, the fans believe in you and we’ll get promoted’. I am glad I did.

“It wasn’t my first choice to come to the Championship, but I don’t look back on that decision [badly]. It has been a fantastic year for me and the boys as well, and to clinch it we got promoted.

“I love being [at Villa]. It is a massive club. It is an honour to wear the badge, so I am proud. I just need to enjoy my night with the boys before I think about the future. I have got the [Under-21] Euros coming up with England as well so I have to focus on that. You can never say never. You never know what could happen.”