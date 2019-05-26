Reports: Sir Alex Ferguson wanted Manchester United & David Moyes to sell superstar to rebuild the side

The David Moyes era at Manchester United was one of the worst times in the club’s recent history. The English giants finished seventh and Moyes was sacked only 10 months into his contract.

Many have argued that along with the former Everton manager’s mismanagement, the ageing squad left by Sir Alex was the reason behind the club’s downfall. However, reports have now emerged that the legendary manager wanted United to sell one of their best players and rebuild the side.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Ferguson wanted the club to let Wayne Rooney leave and build the team with the money United would have earned by his transfer. There were multiple clubs interested in the forward’s signature and that could have helped the club buy better prospects, keeping the future in mind.

Moyes, instead, offered the English great a new £70m contract which would have kept him at the club till 2019.

The report adds that Ferguson wanted Moyes to build the team around Wilfried Zaha. The winger, however, couldn’t break into the first team and ultimately departed to Crystal Palace after a couple of loan moves.