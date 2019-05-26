Reports: Legendary former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson ‘hurt’ over lack of importance

Reports suggest that Sir Alex Ferguson, the legendary Manchester United manager no longer feels a part of the club and that he is hurt at the apparent lack of importance shown at him by the management.

Sir Ferguson is all set to make an emotional return to the Old Trafford dug-out on Sunday, 26th May, when the club will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 1999 Champions League final victory against Bayern Munich which completed a historic Treble.

Ferguson will be managing a Manchester United side that consists of David Beckham, Peter Schmeichel, Gary Neville, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke, with Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham also included.

But despite the general atmosphere of happiness and good memories that should supposedly prevail over Old Trafford at the moment, it is reported that Sir Ferguson will be coming into the game with a sense of hurt, as the club he helped to establish apparently no longer considers him important.

According to Daily Mail, a close confidant from the League Managers’ Association said: “Sir Alex feels conflicted. He can see the irony that he still spends time thinking about United when he’s retired. But he loves the club and does feel a bit hurt that his opinion is never sought.”

“He knows he’s not in charge any more but it would still be nice for him to be asked.”

“Ferguson appreciates the naming of the stand and the way he is looked after on matchdays, home and away. He would never rock the boat publicly or talk anyone down, after all his parting shot to the United supporters was: ‘Your job is to stand by our new manager.’“

Recently, it was also reported that Sir Ferguson did not want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the permanent manager at Manchester United, quite unlike the popular belief that it was the 77-year-old legend himself who suggested his former disciple’s name to take the reins at the club.

Daily Mail further adds that Solskjaer and Sir Ferguson are apparently not as close as how it is projected to the media, with the former frequently isolating the latter from all the action that is happening within the club. That, coupled with the frustration that his advice is rarely sought makes him increasingly hurt, as per reports.

It has also been established that Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward, Club director Richard Arnold and Matthew Judge the head of corporate development are the three main powerbrokers at Old Trafford. In their report, the Daily Mail claims that they are not in speaking terms with Sir Ferguson either.

Apparently, the legendary manager who won 38 trophies at United between 1986 and 2013 and has a stand named after him at Old Trafford, currently relies on scraps of information passed on by his friend Mike Phelan who has returned to the club and is now Solskjaer’s assistant manager.

Another false notion that upsets Sir Ferguson is the assumption that United’s decline can be traced back to the poor squad that he left behind in 2013. He fervently believes that it is not the case and that it is his successors that had a bigger hand in the club’s downfall, by choosing not to pay heed to any of his advice.

Quite recently, former Manchester United star Gary Neville had also bashed the representatives at United for mismanaging the club. He had spoken about Sir Ferguson as well, back then.

“I think they should shift the people who are in charge of the club back to the business of the club, back down to London. Ferguson would agree. He is privately sceptical about the club’s worldwide scouting network, believing too many cooks spoil the broth and that it ends up with compromise buys,” Neville had said.

Manchester United ended the 2018-19 season on a disappointing note, finishing sixth in the Premier League – 32 points behind champions Manchester City. They also failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, as a result. That has, in turn, caused many of their star players wanting to leave, with Paul Pogba, David de Gea and so on reportedly keen to join other clubs this summer.