Reports: Sir Alex Ferguson did not want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent Manchester United manager

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly didn’t want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become the permanent manager of the club and instead hoped that Mauricio Pochettino would get the gig.

A report from Daily Mail claims that the former manager of the club felt that it should appoint only the best possible option available as its next boss after Jose Mourinho and instead preferred Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, as it would turn out, Ed Woodward appointed the Norwegian as the permanent manager of the club after a string of superb initial results including a come-from-behind victory over PSG in the Champions League.

Once the appointment was confirmed, however, Manchester United went on a torrid run to eventually limp to a sixth place finish in the Premier League.

The report claims that Ferguson’s relationship with Solskjaer isn’t as rosy as it is painted to be and barring the occasional ‘hello’ on matchdays, the two aren’t that close.

Contrary to popular belief, Solskjaer also doesn’t consult the legendary manager on the day-to-day running of the club despite the club needing all the help it can get to smooth over this transition period.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 0/5; This report seems to be quite denigrating of Sir Alex Ferguson’s impact at the club post retirement and paints him as an attention seeker who wants his opinion to be heard. Neither premise comes across as particularly likely, to be honest.