Kompany takes Manchester City academy coach to Anderlecht

Anderlecht’s mission to mirror “Manchester City’s success story” has received a boost following the appointment of Simon Davies.

Vincent Kompany has raided Manchester City for the final addition to his Anderlecht support staff with Simon Davies named head coach at the Belgian club.

The Welsh-born former Manchester United player leaves his post as City’s head of academy coaching to work alongside player-manager Kompany.

Davies stepped into his most recent role last year after succeeding Patrick Vieira in charge of the Elite Development Squad in 2016.

He also had a brief stint at Chester City in 2008 and arrives at Anderlecht on Kompany’s recommendation.

“When Vinny asked me to make the move with him to RSC Anderlecht, I didn’t doubt [him],” Davies said.

“We are starting a beautiful project: taking RSC Anderlecht back to the place where they belong, with special emphasis on the development of talented young players.”

Anderlecht sporting director Michael Verschueren added: “We hired him following Vincent Kompany’s advice.

“They have been working together for quite a while and we want to bring Manchester City’s success story to RSC Anderlecht.”

Davies forms part of a six-man coaching staff that will support Kompany in the outgoing City captain’s first managerial job.