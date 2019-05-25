Reports: Real Madrid have €90 million bid for Serie A center back rejected

According to reports, Serie A giants Napoli have rejected a huge €90million bid from Real Madrid for their star center back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Real Madrid are keen to make a few defensive signings in the summer, as part of a massive overhaul of the squad planned by club manager Zinedine Zidane. In the past few months, they have also reportedly expressed a growing interest in acquiring Koulibaly’s signature, with rumours suggesting that Los Blancos would shell out around €100million for the Senegal international.

However, according to Tancredi Palmieri, a sports correspondent with beIN Sports, Napoli recently rejected a bid of €90million from Real Madrid for their superstar.

BOOM! Real Madrid saw rejected their bid for Napoli’s Koulibaly for 90m€ — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 24, 2019

Koulibaly did not have an impressive season with Napoli, having failed to create impacts in both domestic and continental competitions. Although Napoli finished second in the Serie A, they were still 25 points behind leaders Juventus. Carlos Ancelotti’s men did not do well in Europe either, as they lost to Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Europa league, thereby getting eliminated from the competition.

Real Madrid also had a disappointing year – as they finished 2018-19 with no trophies at all. Their defensive woes were largely exposed as Barcelona knocked them out of the Copa del Rey, AFC Ajax treating them quite similarly in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16.

It is due to the above reasons that the Merengues were looking for a skilled center back, Koulibaly being one of Zidane’s options.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; It was in April that Napoli boss Carlos Ancelotti assured the media that none of Napoli’s main players will be sold this summer. Ancelotti’s crop of main players definitely includes Koulibaly, who has been one of their best performers across the past few seasons. The Italian is hence likely to stick to his word here and keep rejecting advances for the Senegal defender.