5 players who can solve Manchester United’s right-wing problems

Manchester United have several key areas to address this summer and one of them is the right-wing position which is a long-standing issue for them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has to sign a player for that position in the summer and here are five stars Manchester United should target.

#5. David Neres (Ajax)

David Neres is one of at least half a dozen Ajax players on the radar of multiple clubs from Europe’s Top 5 leagues and he should be on Manchester United’s radar as well. Neres is capable of playing on either wing but since he is left-footed, if he’s played on the right-wing, then it gives him the opportunity to cut in on his favoured foot and shoot.

The Brazilian international is an all-round player who contributes to the team with both goals and assists. In fact, this season, for Ajax, he has 12 goals and 12 assists in 46 games. The season before that, with 14 goals and 13 assists in 32 Eredivisie games, he had a direct hand in more goals than any teammate of his.

The 22-year-old is a quick player and also an excellent dribbler of the ball. If Manchester United sign him and play him in a front three alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, then they have the potential to be one of the best counter-attacking teams in the world.

#4. Suso (AC Milan)

Suso is also a left-footed player who prefers to play on the right side of the attack and he has the ability to cut in and shoot from distance which is quite useful these days because many teams pack the penalty box with players and only afford space outside the box.

The 25-year-old has arguably been AC Milan’s best player in the last three seasons combined. In 135 games for Milan, he has 23 goals and 35 assists of which seven goals and 10 assists have come in 34 Serie A games this season. He is the second highest assist provider in the league at the moment with just one assist less than Dries Mertens.

The Spaniard played 21 times for Man Utd’s archrivals, Liverpool, after graduating from the club’s academy. Maybe, Suso will jump at the chance of playing in the Premier League once again to prove his former employers wrong.

#3. Nicolas Pepe (Lille)

Nicolas Pepe has been one of the revelations of the 2018/19 season. His outstanding season for Lille has earned them Champions League qualification and also made him a transfer target for several clubs.

Pepe is the second highest goalscorer and assists provider in the Ligue 1 this season. In 38 league games, he has 22 goals and 11 assists and this tally is only bettered by Kylian Mbappe and Teji Savanier respectively. He is also one of a handful of players with at least ten goals and assists each in Europe’s Top 5 leagues this season.

The Ivorian is an excellent dribbler of the ball with excellent vision and the ability to play key passes. However, his defensive contribution is questionable and that could be an issue in the Premier League.

#2. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Like Suso, Jadon Sancho also came through the academy one of Manchester United’s biggest rivals, Manchester City. However, unlike Suso, Sancho did not make his professional debut in England and did so in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho left England ahead of the 2017/18 season to find first-team opportunities and his success has offset the trend of English players moving abroad in search of regular playing time. The teenager only played 684 minutes in the Bundesliga in his debut season but this season, he cemented his place in the starting XI at the expense of Christian Pulisic and ended the season with 12 goals and 14 assists with a direct hand in a goal every 95 minutes.

Dortmund are not keen on selling the 19-year-old England international which is why Manchester United will have to spend a fortune to bring him to Old Trafford.

#1. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

The other four players in this list are key players for their current club while Gareth Bale is expendable at Real Madrid. He is also older than all the other players and yet, he could cost more than the others.

Bale could be on his way out of Real Madrid after six seasons during which he won 18 trophies including four Champions League titles and every possible trophy at least once. He notably scored the winning goal in two Champions League finals, scored in the penalty shootout in a third final and also scored arguably the greatest goal in a Champions League final against Liverpool in 2018.

The Welshman’s Real Madrid career has been blighted by injuries but he still has 102 goals and 64 assists in only 231 games. Despite his contributions, he clearly doesn’t feature in Zinedine Zidane’s plans and will be surely sold in the summer.

Bale has proven himself in the Premier League with Spurs before his move to Real Madrid and he is a global superstar. These two factors make him an ideal candidate for Manchester United but the question is, will United spend heavily on a 30-year-old with injury issues?