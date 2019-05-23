Sala voice message reveals reluctance over Cardiff move

An audio clip released by L’Equipe reveals Emiliano Sala was not enthused by the deal that would send him from Nantes to Cardiff City.

Emiliano Sala was not keen on joining Cardiff City from Nantes, a voice message from the striker has revealed.

The Argentinian expressed his concerns over the £15million move to a friend two weeks before he tragically died when the light aircraft he and pilot David Ibbotson were travelling in to Wales crashed on January 21.

L’Equipe obtained the WhatsApp recording and included it in a documentary published on Wednesday.

Sala said: “Last night, I sent a message to Meissa [N’Diaye, Sala’s agent]. He called me a few hours later.

“We had discussions and he told me the last night Franck Kita [son of Nantes owner Waldemar] sent him a message to talk, so he called him. They spoke. And, they want to sell me.

“There is an offer from Cardiff today. On their side, they have negotiated to get a lot of money, so they absolutely want me to go there.

“It is true that it is a good contract but from a football perspective it is not interesting for me. They are trying in every way to get me to go there.

“Me, I am not scared to go there, because I have battled throughout my career, so to go there and fight, that does not make me scared. On the contrary.

“But I’m also thinking to myself that Meissa must find me something better between now and the end of the [transfer] window. Meissa has said no to Cardiff because he does not want me to go there.

“He thinks that, in terms of football, in terms of where we are today, we are in a position of strength in every way, in terms of on the pitch, the contract, all of that. But I don’t care about that and I do not want that. I don’t give a f*** about being in a position of strength.

“It is true that I would like to find something interesting in terms of contractually and also from a football perspective, but sometimes you can’t have both.”

The clubs wrangled about the payment of the transfer fee in the aftermath of Sala’s death. Nantes made a complaint to FIFA as Cardiff stalled on the instalment, with Bluebirds chairman Mehmet Dalman pointing to alleged “anomalies” in the deal.

Nantes president Waldemar Kita, who was played Sala’s voice message during the documentary, said he no longer has any interest in receiving payment for the striker.

“The truth is, I don’t even want that money, and I may never get it,” Kita told L’Equipe.

“I don’t want to make money on someone who died tragically. I’m not interested in that.”

When asked why he had therefore not brought the issue to a halt, Kita replied: “I am not involved at all in the case. The lawyers are in charge of it.”