Arsenal’s 2019/20 Adidas home and away kits leak online

The 2018/19 football season is almost over. However, teams have already started preparing for the campaign ahead. One important aspect of those preparations are the new kits which the clubs will don over the course of the next year. Here’s what Arsenal will be wearing during the upcoming season.

Footyheadlines revealed what the latest Arsenal kits will look like for the 2019/20 campaign. The Gunners will have their jerseys made by German manufacturer Adidas after their deal with Puma came to an end.

The new Arsenal home kit is primarily red with white sleeves. Red Stripes run over the collar and on the shoulders to give the distinct Adidas three stripes look. The away kit, on the other hand, is yellow and features a retro pattern. Blue collar and stripes finish the look. Navy shorts and yellow socks are expected to complete the look.

Both kits feature Arsenal’s main sponsor ‘Fly Emirates’ across the front, while ‘Visit Rwanda’ retain their spot on the left sleeve.

The London side will have their kits supplied by Adidas for the next five years after a deal worth £300 Million was closed. The agreement will officially begin from July which means that both the kits will be revealed around that time.