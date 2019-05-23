Reports: Three Manchester United legends set to return as club attempts to copy Liverpool

Ed Woodward is reportedly in talks with three former players to try and set up a transfer committee, which will be tasked with identifying players with the ‘Manchester United DNA’.

The Sun reports that former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher will head the committee, while Rio Ferdinand is also expected to join him as part of the core team that will streamline the club’s transfer policy.

The third spot on the team will probably go to one among Paul Scholes, Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic, all of whom the club has reportedly held talks with on the matter.

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the right man to rejuvenate stuttering Man United?

The model echoes a similar structure to the one employed by arch rivals Liverpool, which involves sporting director Michael Edwards, head of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows, manager Jurgen Klopp and goalkeeping coach John Achteberg in shaping transfer policy.

Manchester United are attempting to set up a similar structure at the club in order to clamp down on the wasteful, scattergun approach that has characterized the club’s transfers ever since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also have an input on the transfer policy.

Meanwhile, the club has been pressing on with potential deals in a bid to get them over the line before pre season kicks off in July. So far, Swansea winger Daniel James, Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff and Stoke defender Nathan Collins have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford as Solskjaer attempts to rejuvenate an ailing squad.