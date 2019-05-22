Sir Alex Ferguson’s leaked transfer target list shows Manchester United wanted Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany has ended more than a decade-long relationship with Manchester City after guiding the Sky Blues to a domestic treble after another historic campaign. But it could have all been very different.

A leaked image brought to life by a Reddit user has shown proof that former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign Kompany from Anderlecht back in 2004. Don’t believe it? Just take a look.

The list above show Kompany in the targets and possibilities list alongside Gerard Pique of Barcelona, who later did sign for United before heading back to the Catalans.

But, as we all know, the deal never really materialised, and Kompany headed off to Hamburg in 2006 before being signed by Manchester City in 2008. United on the other hand, signed the likes of Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra to help aid their title challenge.

Kompany has been instrumental in City’s rise to the top, sticking to the club despite the billions pumped in by their new owners, and becoming captain of the team not too long after.

This season as well, the Belgian proved hugely influential, scoring a stunning long-range effort against Leicester City to pretty much ensure City won the Premier League again.