Did Manchester City drop their Premier League Trophy from a balcony?

Manchester City lifted the Premier League trophy for a second consecutive year, after beating Liverpool narrowly in the title race. However, during their trophy celebrations, a video surfaced of the Premier League trophy being dropped from a balcony with fans quick to pounce on the incident.

Fans of rivals clubs were quick to react when a video showing the Premier League trophy with blue and white ribbons laying on the ground, broken into pieces. However, as it turns out, it was a mere prank played by City TV, who were taking a dig at Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukranian left-back had dropped the actual trophy last year, when Manchester City were celebrating their title. As a result, City TV decided to repeat the same this year, albeit in the form of a prank.

Man City players have dropped and smashed the Premier League trophy… 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/Snra8CI7uy — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) May 20, 2019

The real Premier League trophy is presumably safe after the Citizens retained it following a season-long battle with Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s men beat their title opponents by a single point, winning their second consecutive league title in the process.

Meanwhile, the sky blues of Manchester also completed a historic domestic treble, as they lifted both the Carabao and the FA Cup. They were unable to add a fourth trophy to their collection, however, as they were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.