Manchester United flop set to star in his own movie this summer

Manchester United have been guilty of some bad transfer dealings recently. The Red Devils have spent massive sums on players who haven’t been able to perform as per the demands. One such transfer deal took place in January 2018, when the Red Devils broke their wage structure to sign Alexis Sanchez. He is now set to star in his own movie.

Alexis Sanchez hasn’t been able to rally the United fans to his side till now. However, he remains a popular figure in his own country- Chile.

And much to the delight of Chilean fans, the Manchester United star is set to star in a movie titled Mi Amigo Alexis this summer. The feature film releases on May 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, things continue to get worse for Sanchez on the pitch, with the Manchester United star on the verge of exiting the club. The Chilean joined the Red Devils during January 2018 as a part of an exchange deal with Arsenal but has failed to recapture his previous form for the club. Sanchez has scored just three times for the Red Devils in thirty-two league appearances. He has netted two more times in cup competitions, bringing his overall goal tally to five in forty-five games.

The two-time Copa America winner has also disrupted United’s wage structure, with several first-team stars asking for wage parity with him.

You can watch the trailer of the move Mi Amigo Alexis below: