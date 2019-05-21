Manchester United owned star beats Manchester City duo to be crowned fastest in Premier League

While Manchester United may not have won any of the top prizes this season, one of their players was indeed crowned the fastest player in the Premier League. The on-loan youngster beat Manchester City duo to the milestone.

On-loan Manchester United starlet Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been named as the fastest player in the Premier League for the 2018/19 season (via Daily Mail). The Dutchman spent the season on loan at Fulham, with whom he suffered relegation to the Championship.

Fosu-Mensah was clocked at 35.32 kilometres per hour, o.05 faster than Manchester City’s Kyle Walker. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ wing back Ruben Vinagre finished third with top speed 35.2 km/h.

There was a second representation for Manchester City in the top five list, with winger Leroy Sane coming in at fourth with a top speed of 35.18 km/h. Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedelin rounded off the top five. Surprisingly, Fulham goalkeeper Sergio Rico was recorded to be faster than Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian could not go past 34.95 km/h and finished with worse pace than Rico.

Meanwhile, Premier League’s new fastest player Timothy Fosu-Mensah will be hoping for a chance in the Manchester United senior team this summer. The Red Devils will be left undermanned at the right-back position after the departure of Antonio Valencia – an opportunity Fosu-Mensah will hope to exploit.