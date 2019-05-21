Stats show that Premier League superstar is most similar to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi cannot be beaten when it comes to consistency. The Argentine has had yet another stunning season of football for Barcelona, but statistics suggest that there is one Premier League superstar who is somewhat similar to Messi.

Sport are reporting that Eden Hazard has a high similarity quotient to Messi at Barcelona, and considering his contributions for Chelsea this season, it would be rather believable.

The player the stats say is the most similar to Lionel Messi https://t.co/VsaxjAkMP3 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) May 20, 2019

Sports Data analysis company Driblab was responsible for the numbers to be compared, and their final analysis shows that Hazard has a 92.7% similarity rating to Lionel Messi.

In total, 12 parameters were taken into account including participation in play, goals scored per shots taken, expected goals per game, shots taken, touches in the opposition box, expected assists per game, key passes, times the ball is lost, pressing, and completed shots. (via Sportskeeda)

It all led to Hazard coming up with a 92.7% match, narrowly beating the likes of Kylian Mbappe who had a 91.3% rating, and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero who had a 91.1% match.

Hazard is expected to join Real Madrid next season where he will take on Messi in person.