WATCH: Pep Guardiola busts out killer dance moves after Manchester City win historic treble

Manchester City won a historic domestic treble after yet another sensational season, and their manager Pep Guardiola is largely the reason for it.

The Spaniard has made City virtually unstoppable, and following their 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford, celebrations were bound to be legendary.

So legendary in fact, that Pep himself decided to let loose and get involved in some song and dance. Who knew the former Barcelona manager had such killer dance moves?!

When you have just won the first ever domestic treble 😂🏆🏆🏆🏆💙😍🙏🏽 #FOURMIDABLES pic.twitter.com/ypsjWfOd9Y — Natalie Pav (@MrsNataliePav) May 20, 2019

Guardiola can be seen on stage with singers and dancers as he grooves to a tune in a rather hilarious yet highly entertaining little sequence.

The Sky Blues have been formidable this campaign, winning the Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup, and barely falling short of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in the semi finals.

This was the second successive Premier League triumph for City, and probably a sweeter one in many ways, as they were tested right till the very end by Liverpool, who ended up just one point short of their rivals in the end. A total of 98 points was enough to see the blue half of Manchester bring home the trophy again.