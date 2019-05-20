Manchester United star reveals astonishing reason why club chose to punish him and Angel di Maria

Angel di Maria is considered to be one of the worst signings Manchester United ever made. The Argentine star made no impact during his time at the club and departed after just a year. Remembering his stay at the club, Di Maria’s international teammate revealed some memories of their time together.

Marcos Rojo and Angel di Maria arrived at Manchester United in 2014, after a succesful outing at the FIFA World Cup. However, both their careers at Old Trafford didn’t pan out as planned, with the latter departing after just a year.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN Argentina, via TalkSport, Rojo reminisced about his early days at the club. He even revealed that both he and Angel di Maria were fined by Manchester United due to the fact that they stopped attending English language classes!

“The first year cost me through adaptation because I came from Portugal and had sun all day, there was more like Argentina,” said Rojo.

“It cost me because of the rain, the language, the sun never came out, but now it’s been five years and I’m comfortable.

“We went to English classes with Angel Di Maria and we killed each other with laughter.

“Afterwards we did not go to those classes anymore and they started fining us because they were already paying.”

While Rojo has lasted five years at Old Trafford, his compatriot Angel di Maria didn’t fare as well. The Argentine winger was sent packing by Manchester United after just one season. The Red Devils even took a £15 Million loss on themselves when they dispatched Di Maria to Paris Saint Germain.