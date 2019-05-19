BREAKING: Manchester City stalwart announces that he is leaving the club after FA Cup win

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has called time on his stint at the club, bringing to a close an illustrious run replete with silverware.

Manchester City’s website anounced that captain Vincent Kompany will be leaving the club at the end of the season and that the 6-0 trashing of Watford to capture the FA Cup was his final game.

Kompany, 33, joined Manchester City back in 2008 from Hamburg and has gone on to make 360 appearances for the club, finding the net 20 times. He has often popped up with important goals, none more so than his stunning winner against Leicester City in the final weeks of the season as the title race went down to the wire.

Naturally, for a man as recognized for his leadership as he is for his on-field contributions, the praise was effusive from Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

“There have been many important contributors to Manchester City’s renaissance, but arguably none are more important than Vincent Kompany,” he said.

“He defines the essence of the club. For a decade he has been the lifeblood, the soul, and beating heart of a supremely talented squad. A booming voice in the dressing room yet a quiet and measured ambassador off it, Vincent can be as proud of himself as we are of him.”