Real Madrid will be one of the biggest spenders of the summer after a disastrous season that has resulted in two managerial changes.

They’ve already confirmed the arrival of Eder Militão and Rodrygo Goes for a combined total of €95m and a few stars from the Premier League could be next in line.

#5. Christian Erkisen

Christian Eriksen was one of the players Spurs signed for the money they received from the sale of Gareth Bale six years ago. This summer, Bale could be on his way out of Real Madrid and one of the players who could arrive to revamp the Los Blancos side is Eriksen.

The Dane will enter the final year of his contract next season and there are rumours that he isn’t willing to put pen to paper on a new contract. If Eriksen wants to leave the club, then his decision is understandable as he’s 27-years-old now and he would certainly want to win some major honours while he’s still in the peak of his career.

Eriksen has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League since he’s joined and he has racked up 66 goals and 86 assists for Tottenham in 276 appearances.

#4. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane is arguably the best clutch player in the Liverpool squad and he was the one who scored the temporary equaliser for Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2018 against Real Madrid.

Mane arrived in England as a relatively unknown player but he has gone on to score at least ten Premier League goals in every season. The 2018/19 season was his most prolific season as he has racked up 26 goals in 49 games including 22 in 36 league games to share the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Madrid have to revamp their attack this summer and they’ll need wingers who can score plenty of goals without compromising the defensive balance of the side. Mane’s work rate is incredible and he has gone on to score 59 times for the Reds in 122 appearances and this makes him a perfect addition to any side.

#3. Paul Pogba

The 2018/19 season was Paul Pogba’s best season strictly in terms of his goal return as he found the back of the net 16 times in 47 games. His previous best was ten goals each in his final two seasons with Juventus.

Even though Pogba scored 16 goals and was the only player from outside Liverpool and Manchester City in this season’s PFA Team of the Year, he has drawn plenty of criticism for his performances this season.

Manchester United is a club in disarray at the moment and there is a good chance that Pogba will jump at the chance of playing under his football idol, Zinedine Zidane. Also, the current Real Madrid midfield lacks goalscoring midfielders and the two most important midfielders, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, are now 33 and 29-years-old respectively.

Pogba can add a new dimension to the ageing Los Blancos midfield.

#2. Mohamed Salah

Before Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid, he set the record for most goals by a player in a 38-game Premier League season. Ronaldo went on to have a prolific career with the Los Blancos and to replace him, the club could make a move for the man who broke Ronaldo’s said record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

Mohamed Salah makes sense for Real Madrid from a footballing and business perspective. Salah has been one of the best players in the world since joining Liverpool and a record of 70 goals and 29 assists in 103 games for Liverpool is enough to prove that. In addition, the Egyptian brings with him a huge fan base and very few players in the world can match that at the moment.

Salah can slot into the right wing as a natural replacement or even an upgrade over Gareth Bale and his arrival will not hamper the development of Vinicius Junior who is at his best when he plays down the left.

#1. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard to Real Madrid rumours have been in circulation for many years now and it has gathered momentum in the last 12 months.

Like Eriksen, Hazard will also enter the final year of his contract next season and even though he has won a plethora of trophies with Chelsea in the last seven years, he has always talked up a potential move to Real Madrid.

The Belgian is a big fan of Zinedine Zidane and the prospect of playing under his football idol at the club of his dreams is something Hazard can’t afford to turn down at the age of 28.

Hazard has thrived in the Premier League, arguably the toughest league in the world, and his record of 108 goals and 91 assists for Chelsea is truly remarkable.

Hazard can improve and add even more goals and trophies to his name in the La Liga and other former PFA Player of the Year award winners such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez have proved that.