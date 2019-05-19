Liverpool defender has more assists in 2018/19 season than Manchester United attacker’s whole career

Recently unearthed statistical data reveal that Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has more assists in the 2018-19 season alone, than Manchester United star Jesse Lingard’s whole career.

Stats reveal that Alexander-Arnold made 12 assists in the Premier League this season, which puts him at fourth position in the assist charts behind Christian Eriksen, Ryan Fraser and Eden Hazard.

While the likes of Eriksen and Hazard are established midfielders, Alexander-Arnold is a defender and that makes his numbers more remarkable.

Meanwhile, it has also been understood that Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has managed only ten assists in his entire Premier League career till date, despite the facts that he has made 44 appearances more than the Reds youngster in the competition, plays considerably further up the pitch and has over six years of experience over his England compatriot.

In the 2018-19 Premier League, Lingard made just two assists as Manchester United’s season ended in utter disappointment. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men finished sixth on the table, also losing out on Champions League qualification for the next season as a result.

On the other hand, 20-year-old Alexander-Arnold has been quite a revelation for Liverpool in the past couple of years. He played an integral role in the side that reached the finals of back-to-back Champions Leagues. He was also a part of the team that finished second in the Premier League this season, with 97 points – just one point short of Manchester City who won the title.