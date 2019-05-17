Reports: Manchester United away kit for 2019/20 season leaked

Just a day after Manchester United released their official home kit for the next season, their away jersey for 2019/20 season has been leaked as well.

Manchester United didn’t have the best of seasons and even though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival saw them go on a winning run but all that form soon fizzled out. Ultimately, the 20-time English champions finished sixth on the Premier League table and will now have to go through a Europa League qualification encounter to find a place in the group stage.

Meanwhile, the away kit that has been leaked which has a bit of similarity with the pink away kit that United were sporting in the 2018/19 season. Here are the leaked images of United’s rumoured away kit for the next season.

Image Courtesy: Footy Headlines