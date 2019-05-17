Reports: What Sir Alex Ferguson told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s humiliating loss against Cardiff City

Manchester United had a nightmarish 2018/19 season and it culminated with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to already relegated Cardiff City at Old Trafford.

Though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as the manager started off brilliantly, Manchester United cooled off in the latter stages of the season and finished sixth on the Premier League table.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who was among those present at Old Trafford for the club’s last match of the season, wasn’t happy with the side’s performance in the match and expressed his displeasure to Solskjaer.

According to reports in Hungarian outlet Nemzeti Sport, when Sir Alex met his former player after the encounter, he asked, “Son! What was that?!” The duo then reportedly caught up on a bottle of wine along with assistant manager Mike Phelan.

Even Solskjaer had accepted after the performance against Cardiff City that it was embarrassing.

“It’s near-embarrassing when you walk off the pitch clapping them and you get the support we have. That’s the base of this club, the foundation is so great. We’ll come back again.

“We’ve got good players who have gone through a difficult season. There’s different reasons for players having a bad season. Some might be their fault, the club’s fault or our fault. Some might look in the mirror and say: ‘I can do better’,” he had said,