Rose reveals club asked to check he was ‘not crazy’ before signing him

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose has slammed the “embarrassing” attitude of an unnamed club for checking he was “not crazy” when trying to sign him last year.

The 28-year-old openly spoke about his struggles with depression ahead of the World Cup, which he put down to a troublesome knee injury coupled with family tragedy.

Rose was sounded out by an interested team at the time over a potential move, but they first wanted to check on his mental state.

Speaking as part of BBC documentary ‘A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health’, the England international admitted he is still upset about the approach taken.

“I think there’s still a long way to go in football,” he said. “Last summer I was speaking to another club, and they said, ‘The club would like to meet you, just to check that you’re not crazy’. Because of what I’d said and what I’d been through.

“I was embarrassed, as whatever I’ve been through I like to think it doesn’t affect me doing my job. I still know I’ll always give a hundred per cent.

“In the end they didn’t put a bid in, but to think that people assume I might be crazy is embarrassing and I’m still angry about it to this day.

“If that opportunity came around again I’d definitely say no now.”

Rose has started 27 games for Tottenham in all competitions this season and is in contention to feature in the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1.