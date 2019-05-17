Manchester City superstar reveals he was a massive Manchester United fan, watched 2006/07 FA Cup final against Chelsea

Manchester City superstar Raheem Sterling has revealed he was a massive Manchester United fan when he was young.

The England international even revealed that he went to watch the 2006/07 FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea which the Blues won. Sterling made the revelation in an interview with the Mirror.

“I was at the final in 2007,” he said. “I shouldn’t really say this — not now, definitely not now! — but when I was young I was a massive United fan. I had an old United kit, from when they won the last FA Cup.

“To be in the stadium… it was incredible. It was unbelievable and that was when I tried to give the tickets to the school. That was motivated by that — being so close to the stadium and not going there more than once.

“If two or three of the kids could be inspired, then that’s all I was trying to do. Purely, that’s how I felt at the time. If there was a kid who had a chance of being a footballer, hopefully that will give them motivation or inspiration to change their dreams.”

Sterling joined United’s cross-town rivals City in 2015 after spending three years with Liverpool.