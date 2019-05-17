10 players who could be on their way out of Liverpool in the summer

Jurgen Klopp has done a fantastic job to rebuild the Liverpool team and he has done so by ruthlessly parting ways with players he felt were not good enough.

Klopp will work on improving the squad further in the summer and a few players will have to make way.

#10. Sheyi Ojo

In 2011, Liverpool fended off interest from a host of top European clubs to sign 14-year-old Sheyi Ojo from MK Dons for £2 million! Big things were expected of Ojo but the now 21-year-old is nowhere close to breaking into the Reds’ first team.

Ojo has gone on loan to Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham in the Championship before spending the current campaign on loan at Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims. He signed a new contract before he left on loan but after scoring once in 16 appearances for Reims with no direct goal contributions in the league, Ojo’s time at Liverpool could be over.

The England U-20 World Cup winner could be a target for several championship clubs and Michael Edwards will be hoping to get a decent fee for him.

#9. Ovie Ejaria

Ovie Ejaria spent nine years of his youth career with Arsenal before signing for Liverpool in 2014. He played eight times for the first team in 2016/17 under Jurgen Klopp and has since gone on loan to Sunderland, Rangers and Reading.

Ejaria spent the first half of the 18/19 season at Rangers but his loan was terminated in December. He spent the second half of the season at Reading and has impressed in a few games for the Championship side.

Given the immense competition for places in the Liverpool midfield, Ejaria is better of leaving the club. Like Ojo, Liverpool might find potential suitors from Ejaria in the Championship.

#8. Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi has been a Liverpool player since 2015 but the Nigerian FIFA U-17 World Cup winner has not been able to play for the Reds at any level due to work permit issues. As a result, he has played on loan at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Excel Mouscron and KAA Gent.

The player himself has admitted that work permit issues could derail his hope of playing for Liverpool even though he has nine goals and three assists in 15 games for Mouscron this season.

It is already reported that Liverpool will sell the 21-year-old for £10m and Schalke are keen on his services.

#7. Ryan Kent

Ryan Kent has been one of the biggest loan success for Liverpool this season but the 22-year-old could be sold if the right offer comes in.

Kent has impressed for the Reds during preseason under Jurgen Klopp and under Steven Gerrard for Rangers in the 2018/19 season. He racked up six goals and nine assists for the Glasgow club in all competitions and was named the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year and also in the PFA Scottish Premiership Team of the Year.

Rangers are keen on making his loan move permanent but if they can’t afford Liverpool’s asking price, then there will be other clubs who can sign the winger.

#6. Marko Grujic

Marko Grujic was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager and has impressed the Liverpool fans whenever he has played for the Reds in the preseason or in official games.

The Liverpool midfield is stacked at the moment and the Serbian FIFA U-20 World Cup winner will struggle to break into the side. He spent the 18/19 season on loan at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin and has been a revelation. In fact, the club legend and manager, Pál Dárdai, called him the best midfielder at the club in 20 years.

Hertha are keen on keeping the 23-year-old beyond the season but is rumoured that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Serb if they lose Rodri in the summer.

#5. Alberto Moreno

Alberto Moreno was expected to be Liverpool’s long-term solution for the left-back position when he arrived in 2014 but his defensive lapses came to fore quite often in the Premier League.

The Spaniard briefly regained his place in the Liverpool side at the start of the 2017/18 season but after Andrew Robertson broke into the starting XI, Moreno has been left on the sidelines. This season he has totalled just 343 minutes for the Reds in five games across all competitions.

Moreno’s contract expires at the end of the season and Liverpool won’t be renewing it. It is rumoured that Barcelona want to sign him as a backup for Jordi Alba.

#4. Nathaniel Clyne

When Klopp took over at Liverpool, Nathaniel Clyne and Moreno were the club’s first-choice full-backs but both players have lost their place in the side to arguably the best full-backs in the league at the moment.

Clyne was an indispensable member of the Reds team under Klopp in 2016/17 but an injury kept him out for almost the entire 2017/18 season and when he returned, he lost his place in the side to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

The 28-year-old made only one start for Liverpool this season in the Premier League before spending the second half of the season on loan at Bournemouth. There are several Premier League clubs in need of a new right back and Clyne could be in demand in the summer.

#3. Simon Mignolet

Simon Mignolet joined Liverpool as the first-choice goalkeeper in 2013 but due to his erratic performances, he was initially replaced by Loris Karius and most recently by Alisson Becker.

Mignolet’s only two appearances for the Reds this season came in the League Cup and FA Cup. He has been an excellent professional and a key figure in the dressing room but aged 31, the Belgian is reportedly keen on leaving the club to play regularly.

Liverpool will honour Mignolet’s wish to leave and it is reported that clubs in Belgium are keen on signing the former Sunderland man.

#2. Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana was one of the players Liverpool signed from the money the received from the sale of Luis Suarez five years ago. Even today, Lallana splits the opinion of Liverpool fans and that tells a lot about his stint with the Reds.

Lallana has had his moments for Liverpool over the years but he has been out with injury for most of the last two seasons. In fact, his last Liverpool goal was on the last day of the 2016/17 season!

The England international is 31-years-old and could prove to be a good player for a midtable club including his former club, Southampton.

#1. Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge was one half of a striking duo that nearly propelled Liverpool to a league title in 2013/14. However, injuries and a change of manager has seen him being reduced to a squad player.

Sturridge has 68 goals and 26 assists for Liverpool in 160 appearances across six and a half seasons. He averages a goal or assist every 100 minutes in a Liverpool shirt despite his limited playing time and injury woes.

The soon to be 30-year-old earns £120,000 per week and the Liverpool board is not keen on paying that much for a squad player. That’s why Klopp will let him go in the summer when his contract expires and promote the highly rated Rhian Brewster from the academy.