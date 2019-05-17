Ed Woodward promises to back Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Jose Mourinho farce

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has promised boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backing in the transfer market after he was sternly criticized for not giving Jose Mourinho a center back last summer.

Jose Mourinho made sure the entire footballing fraternity knew that Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board failed him spectacularly during last summer’s transfer window in not delivering him a top class center back and winger.

Mourinho lobbied for names right from Diego Godin to Yerry Mina in a desperate attempt to shore up the team’s backline and also wanted to make a move for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic to plug into the right side of midfield.

However, midfielder Fred, young prospect Diogo Dalot and backup ‘keeper Lee Grant were the only incomings in a torrid transfer window for the Red Devils.

That, however, will not be the case at the end of this season, promised Ed Woodward.

“After a turbulent season, everyone at Manchester United is focussed on building towards the success that this great club expects and our fans deserve,” he said in the end of season investor meeting.

“Preparations for the new season are underway and the underlying strength of our business will allow us to support the manager and his team as we look to the future.”

“Everyone at the club – the board, the manager, the squad and all the staff are resolute in our desire to get United back to the top of English football. We continually look to improve staff on and off the pitch to achieve this.“The strength of our business means we have the financial resources to continue to provide a solid foundation for backing the manager and creating success on the pitch. This, as ever, remains our number-one goal,” he reiterated.