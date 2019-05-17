Raheem Sterling insists Manchester City are not lacking motivation following back-to-back Premier League triumphs.

Raheem Sterling warned Manchester City’s Premier League rivals the defending champions are eyeing a third consecutive title in 2019-20.

City claimed back-to-back Premier League trophies after edging Liverpool in a dramatic title race, with only one point separating the two teams following 38 rounds.

Pep Guardiola’s City have the chance to clinch the domestic treble when they face Watford in the FA Cup final but star Sterling and his team-mates are already thinking about a Premier League three-peat.

“I feel we’re always improving, the mentality is always improving and next season will be another massive test for us again,” Sterling told the Mirror.

“We’ve done it back-to-back. What’s going to be the motivation now? The motivation has got to be to try and do it again. It’s as simple as that. We want to be one of the best clubs in England and in the world of football.

“This is the level that we have to reach every year. It’s not just one year and then three years out. Every year you have to be competing.

“It was lovely to retain the title, of course. We knew how long it’s been since a team has retained it and it just shows the mentality in the group.”

Back 2 Back Premier League Champions! We reigned and we retained! #mancity pic.twitter.com/stX3wPtV4P — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 12, 2019

City have already been linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.

“He’s ready to go,” Sterling said of manager Guardiola. “That’s just him. He loves football more than anyone I know! I don’t know what will happen in the summer, you can have additions to the squad, you never know what will happen and as a group we’re always improving.

“When you have teams who are playing at a high level, then you have to do the exact same. I think that’s what next season will be like because I imagine every team, all of the top six teams, will be pushing hard.”

Liverpool collected 97 points from 38 games but still missed out in their bid for a first league title since 1990 and former Reds forward Sterling added: “Every time we play Liverpool now, that’s when the stadium is at its loudest, the fans are roaring.

“The game against Liverpool at home, I don’t want to sound arrogant, but we did say as a group that if we win that game then we can still have a chance of winning this title race. It was a must-win game for us.

“We knew how high the stakes were and you realise this is getting serious now, it’s crunch time now and I’m just grateful that we were able to get over the line.”