5 wingers Arsenal should target in the summer transfer window

Alex Iwobi is the only wide player in the current Arsenal squad and that has given Unai Emery a lot of problems this season tactically.

The Gunners need to add width and pace to the squad if they are to improve next season and these five players could solve their issues.

#5. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

One of the biggest cause of concerns for a club that signs a player is how well and quickly he can adapt to the demands of the Premier League. If Arsenal sign Ryan Fraser, they can be at least be alleviated of that concern.

The 2018/19 season was the 25-year-old’s third season in the Premier League and he made a massive step up. It was his best season in terms of goals scored as he racked up seven in all competitions and six in the Premier League alone. In addition, he also provided 14 assists in the league and only Eden Hazard (15) has more assists than him in Europe’s Top 5 leagues at the moment.

Outside the Premier League’s Top 6, Bournemouth scored the most number of goals this season (56) and Fraser assisted 25% of those goals. Arsenal needs a winger who can provide good service for their world class strikers and Fraser could be the man to do just that.

#4. David Neres (Ajax)

David Neres is one of many Ajax players who could be on the move this summer and there are many clubs with a keen interest in the Brazilian international.

The 22-year-old is capable of playing on either side of the pitch and can chip in with both goals and assists. In fact, this season, he has 12 goals and assists each for Ajax in 46 games across all competitions. In his entire Ajax career, Neres has 29 goals and 32 assists in only 99 games and in the 2017/18 season, with 14 goals and 13 assists in 32 Eredivisie games, he had more direct goal contributions than any teammate of his.

The Brazilian will cost upward of €40 million and the question is if Arsenal can cough up that much money without tampering with their other transfer plans.

#3. Steven Bergwijn (PSV)

Steven Bergwijn is another winger from the Eredivisie on the radar of several top European clubs including Arsenal’s fierce rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

The PSV man is one among many talented Dutch players coming to fore in recent years and it is fair to say that Bergwijn could go on to become a key player for the Netherlands in the next decade.

The 21-year-old has 14 goals and 12 assists to his name in 33 Eredivisie games this season and was easily one of the best players in the league. The recently concluded season was his best season after breaking into the PSV first team in 2016. Despite his young age, Bergwijn has 25 goals and 28 assists for the club in 120 games.

The Dutchman is a well-built and quick player who likes to dribble, with an eye for a goal and the ability to pick out a teammate in an excellent position. Given his traits, it is no surprise that there are so many clubs keen on securing his services.

#2. Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leon Bailey was one of the most talked about players during the 2018 summer transfer window but the player has gone under the radar after an underwhelming season this time around. However, Bailey can thrive under the right manager and Arsenal might be able to sign him for a nominal fee after the season he has had.

Last season, Bailey scored nine goals and provided six more assists in 30 Bundesliga games but this season, he only has five goals and one assist to his name in 29 league games.

The Jamaican is still only 21-years-old and has a long and promising career ahead of him without a hint of doubt. It is only a matter of time before a top European club approaches Leverkusen for his signature but any attempts to sign him this summer could be complicated if the club sells other in-demand players such as Kai Havertz and Julian Brandt.

#1. Nicolas Pepe (Lille)

Nicolas Pepe has been linked with several Premier League clubs over the course of the season owing to the excellent season he has had with Lille. The soon to be 24-year-old has played a crucial role in helping Lille qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. In fact, he has scored or assisted exactly 50% of Lille’s goals so far in the Ligue 1.

The Ivorian is the second highest goal scorer and assist provider in the Ligue 1 this season with 20 goals and 11 assists respectively. He is also one of only a handful of players in Europe’s Top 5 leagues with at least ten goals and assists each to their name.

The biggest stumbling block for any potential suitor of his will be Lille’s asking price as it is rumoured that the French club wants upward of £65 million for him!