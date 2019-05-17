Premier League club received a £3million loan from Osama Bin Laden

It has been understood that Sheffield United Football Club, who recently gained promotion to the Premier League for next season, has been funded by a £3million loan from Osama bin Laden’s family, according to what has been revealed during a court hearing.

Sheffield United’s co-owners Kevin McCabe (50% ownership) and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosa’ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is a member of the Saudi royal family (50% ownership), are currently engaged in a legal battle to decide who has more control over the club. Later, on the fourth day of the related hearing, it was read out in court that the club may have had links with the former leader of the terrorist group, Al Qaeda.

Apparently, an investment opportunity which became known as Project Delta, was carried out within the club, as per which a £3million loan was obtained from Bin Laden’s family. Sheffield’s co-owner Kevin McCabe said in the court that the loan would never have to be repaid.

On Wednesday, 16th May, McCabe and Abdullah argued in court whether or not the money would have to be paid back. The Saudi prince claimed that it would have already been paid back through sponsorships. But on Thursday, Barrister Andreas Gledhill QC, Abdullah’s lawyer, insisted on court that McCabe “knew the money had come from another source, namely a member of the Bin Laden family,” according to the Sheffield Star.

McCabe dismissed this as “banter”, but Gledhill produced substantial evidence – such as emails – that linked the club’s co-owner to the source of the money.

Kevin McCabe was born in Sheffield itself, and had long been associated with the club. The Telegraph reports him as having made an inital investment worth £100million, within Sheffield United. The English news agency further adds that he had met Prince Abdullah in 2013 whilst looking for new investors. They started working together after agreeing that Prince Abdullah would invest £10 million, but then the duo reportedly “fell out” in 2017.