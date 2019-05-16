Manchester United reveal new home kit for 2019/20 season

Manchester United have released their home kit ahead of the upcoming 2019/20 season which has been designed keeping in mind the historic treble season of 1998/99.

Sir Alex Ferguson had led United to the treble of English Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League where current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winner in UCL final against Bayern Munich in the third minute of injury time.

The English giants were 1-0 behind in the final up until the 90+1st minute when Teddy Sheringham and Solskjaer scored once each to complete a monumental comeback. To acknowledge both of these historic goals, the new jersey, designed by Adidas, will have ’90+1′ and ’90+3′ printed on both the sleeves.

Moreover, the dates on which United beat Tottenham Hotspur to win the 98/99 Premier League and got the better of Newcastle United to win the 98/99 FA Cup, have also found their place on the jersey. The goalkeeper is inspired by Peter Schmeichel’s legendary 98/99 kit as well.

