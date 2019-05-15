Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had a rough ride since being appointed as the permanent manager of Manchester United. However, his reign could come to a premature stop according to one former Liverpool striker.

Speaking as a pundit, Stan Collymore recently hypothesised that Manchester United could sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the start of the next season despite giving him a long-term contract. The former Liverpool striker believes that his ex-side losing the Champions League final to Tottenham would trigger the scenario, as it would mean that Mauricio Pochettino is available to hire.

“We as pundits or fans of the game could’ve all got quite giddy when Ole went 17 games unbeaten, [United vice-executive chairman] Ed Woodward can’t,” said Collymore recently (via Express).

“He’s the man that needs to say, ‘Everybody’s getting excited. Ole, get us into the Champions League and then we’ll talk.’

“They didn’t. It might be a case of, this last week Mauricio Pochettino saying, ‘Well if I win the Champions League what else is there left to do?’

“Knock knock, Ed Woodward.”

Recently, Mauricio Pochettino himself had admitted doubts over his future at Tottenham, saying that he could move on if his side wins the UEFA Champions League.

“It would be a fantastic way to close a five-year chapter and go home. To win the Champions League with Tottenham in these circumstances, this season, maybe I need to think a little bit about doing something different in the future, for sure, because to repeat this miracle, you know…” the Argentine had said during a recent press conference.

Both Tottenham and Manchester United fans now wait to learn Pochettino’s fate as his side play Liverpool in the final of the UEFA Champions League on June 1, 2019.