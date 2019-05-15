WATCH: Manchester City superstar calls Pep Guardiola a ‘s**t coach’

Manchester City defended their English Premier League title by finishing a point ahead of Liverpool on the table. This was the first time in club’s history that they have won back to back Premier League titles.

Naturally, the players and the support staff enjoyed winning City’s sixth league title, especially after a tiresome title race which went till the last day. A video has emerged, featuring Kevin de Bruyne and manager Pep Guardiola, where the player joking calls his manager a ‘sh*t coach’.

The video is from City’s title celebration at the Amex Stadium, where they won the league title after getting the better of Brighton and Hove Albion. In the video, De Bruyne can be heard saying, “You’re a sh*t coach, you only win.”

Watch the video here!

After Manchester City won the league, Kevin de Bruyne told Pep Guardiola: “You’re a shit coach, you only win.” Guardiola: 😲😭pic.twitter.com/TJlAWw9NiM — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) May 14, 2019

Guardiola has won as many as 26 titles as a coach while managing sides like City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He has the opportunity to add another title to his name as Man City face Watford in the FA Cup final.