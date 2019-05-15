Arsenal star set to leave club post Europa League final

In a recent interview, Arsenal defender Stephan Lichsteiner has announced that he is said to leave the club this summer, but not before the Europa League final scheduled for 29th May.

The former Juventus right back is keen to help his team win the Europa League, but is doubtful of the Gunners’ extending his 12-month long contract that ends in June.

“I see it being quite difficult to stay but we are going to see what happens,” he was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard, as reported by Goal.

“I don’t know anything. The only important thing is the Europa League final now. I really want to win this cup and bring this club back to the top level, back to the Champions League and winning important titles.”

The Gunners will be facing a strong Chelsea side in the Europa League final, but a win will guarantee them a Champions League qualification. “It is hard. But five weeks ago, we were in the perfect situation. We gave too many easy points in our away games. We were also a little bit unlucky but we have to ask more from ourselves.”

“At the end, of course, with so many games and the Europa League and everything, we lost a bit of energy in the last games.”

The Swiss defender enjoyed several years of extensive game-time at the Serie A, winning seven successive Serie A titles between 2011 and 2018, and four successive Coppa Italia titles between 2014 and 2018, all with Juventus. He then joined Arsenal in June 2018, on a free transfer.