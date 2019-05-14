Vincent Kompany reveals the Manchester City player capable of becoming next club captain

Manchester City have won the Premier League trophy once again, and they did it in rather extraordinary fashion by winning on the final day of the season.

City beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 away from home, and regardless of the Liverpool victory, were crowned Champions of England once again.

At the heart of the City win is their captain fantastic Vincent Kompany, who for two successive seasons now has inspired his team to a major triumph domestically.

But he is nearing the end of his career with the Sky Blues, and that begs the question. Who will take over after him?

Kompany had an answer for that question while talking to French Radio Station RMC, citing Bernardo Silva as the next man capable of being captain of the club.

“I say to him often you are 50 per cent clown, 50 per cent leader,” the Belgian said.

“When he becomes 25 per cent clown, 75 per cent leader he will become the captain of this team.”

“He is so strong and to be honest there is nobody who deserves this title more.”

Bernardo has had an incredible season of his own this time, garnering much respect from his fellow teammates and indeed his manager Pep Guardiola for his vital contribution to the team.