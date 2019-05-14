WATCH: Manchester City players taunt Liverpool with their own chant post PL win

On Sunday, May 12th, Manchester City scripted history by retaining the Premier League title in the 2018-19 season, after they had won it in the previous season as well.



City finished at the top of the charts with 98 points from 38 games, while second-placed Liverpool had 97 points from the same number of matches. On Gameweek 38, the Sky Blues defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 to seal the trophy, even as Liverpool posted a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool and Manchester City were engaged in the title race since early September, with both teams apparently playing on an elevated level of their own. In end, however, it was Pep Guardiola’s men who prevailed, even as the Reds established themselves as a contender for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Manchester City taunted Liverpool after lifting the league title, in a rather uncanny fashion. Given below is a tweet that shows a video of City players in the team bus singing “Allez Allez Allez”, which is the Reds’ chant:

Manchester City players singing “Allez, Allez, Allez” after winning the Premier League 😂😂😂😂 #AllTheWayToKiev pic.twitter.com/eblrEF9nCr — YourMCFC (@YourMCFC) May 14, 2019

Manchester City are slowing developing themselves as one of the strongest teams in Europe, having garnered a total of 198 points across the 76 league matches they played in 2017-18 and 2018-19. That averages to a mind-blowing 2.6 points per game, which is arguably one of the best in the world right now.