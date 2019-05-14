Former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra looking to buy Premier League club – Reports

Former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is looking to buy English Premier League club Crystal Palace, according to reports in some Thai media.

The former Thai PM had bought Manchester City in June 2007 before selling it to the current owners of the freshly crowned Premier League champions — the Abu Dhabi United Group — in September 2008.

Thai daily The Nation are saying that local media reports cite Thaksin as “confirming he is in negotiations with the Eagles” who finished 12th in the Premier League this season in a deal worth £ 150 million.

They also report that Chiangrai United president Mitti Tiyapairat is a possible candidate to represent the former PM at the club.

📰 Crystal Palace deny takeover talks with Thaksin Shinawatra but Steve Parish is open to outside investment [Evening Standard] #CPFC pic.twitter.com/y0HSGo46wl — CPFC NEWS HQ 📰🦅 (@CPFC_NEWS_HQ) May 14, 2019

Meanwhile, the London Evening Standard are reporting that the Premier League club have denied any takeover talks, but could welcome outside investment into the club.

“Standard Sport understands Parish, who is not looking to sell Palace, would listen to offers to help finance his ambitious plans. But despite reports, they have had no contact with Shinawatra, the disgraced former Thai Prime Minister, who has been living in exile since being found guilty of corruption charges in Thailand in 2008,” it reported.