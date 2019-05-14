Manchester United legend explains the selfish reason why Alexis Sanchez joined the club

Manchester United bought Alexis Sanchez as a part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Arsenal last January, and it is safe to say that it didn’t quite work out.

Sanchez is on a hefty £400,00-a-week salary and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra believes that the money is the only reason why he joined the club.

What is going with Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United?

“Some players only come for the money, I am not afraid to say that,” Evra told Sky Sports.

“I have nothing against him, but Sanchez, when I saw the deal, that’s when I thought the Manchester United history just went down.”

“He had Manchester City, they were offering less money but he was going to play a better football than United – I’m sorry about that, but City play better football.”

“Guardiola will also improve him. So I want to know what is the real reason for choosing United?”

“Don’t tell me he loved Manchester United when he was a kid. It’s either the money or he wanted to be the number one, take the No 7 shirt and be the star.”

Safe to say that a lot of United fans echo the same emotions as their beloved Patrice Evra does.