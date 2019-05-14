Reports: Former Manchester United midfielder set to become club Technical Director

Manchester United are in the need for a Technical Director after the club suffered greatly due to their mismanagement in recent years.

And Sky Sports are reporting that they just might have found it in the form of former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher.

Darren Fletcher is a leading candidate to become the new technical director at @ManUtd, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 13, 2019

Fletcher is apparently a leading candidate to get the job after spending several successful years at Old Trafford. The Scotsman was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson after being impressed by his ability as a midfielder, and was often described by his teammates as being a favourite of the former United manager.

The likes of Rio Ferdinand and other United legends have been linked with the position, but this particular report puts Fletcher at the very top, and it just might turn out to be the best decision for the club in its current circumstance.

Fletcher also spent a good number of years alongside current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a teammate, so a healthy understanding should be present between both individuals.