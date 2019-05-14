Reports: UEFA seek to ban Premier League giants from Champions League amid damaging leaks

In what can only be considered damaging news to fans of Premier League Champions Manchester City, UEFA are seeking a ban on the heavyweights from the UEFA Champions League (UCL) amid damaging leaks on misinformation.

The New York Times are among the major sources reporting that UEFA have been investigating heavily into the situation surrounding the financial wrongdoings of the club, and seek a ban from the premier European competition if the club is found guilty.

The report claims that City misled the financial regulators in pursuit of its success on the pitch, and that UEFA will recommend that they be banned from the UCL as a result.

Trouble incoming off the pitch for Manchester City?

The club have denied any wrongdoing, and claim the accusations are false.

“The accusation of financial irregularities are entirely false,”Manchester City said in a statement earlier this year.

“The club’s published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record.”

There were allegations levied against Manchester City and indeed other similarly free-spending clubs over financial irregularities earlier this year via a Football Leaks report.

It is interesting to note that the current City squad has been put together by its Arab owners for a cost of well over $1 billion, sparking concern over its financial legitimacy.