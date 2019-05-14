Manchester United star Ander Herrera reveals which manager is best for the club before leaving

Manchester United will be without the services of Ander Herrera next season after the Spaniard decided to call it quits on his time with the club.

Herrera spent a few memorable seasons with the Red Devils, but is now expected to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer, though this is yet to be confirmed.

And the midfielder had one final piece of vital information to give to fans before leaving, and it involved his current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I really believe in Ole,” he told the club’s official website.

We will never forget United 🔴, for ever in our hearts ♥️. THANKS pic.twitter.com/yzP9TDq0xX — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 12, 2019



“I really believe in Michael [Carrick], Kieran [McKenna], Mike Phelan and in Demps [Mark Dempsey], but I think there is a tough job ahead.”

“They need time because this is not going to be from the first day.”

“[Solskjaer] is one of the best people I have ever met in football. Everyone loves him in the dressing room. Everyone wants to fight for him.”

“When you have the players behind you and wanting to fight for you, part of the job is done. I believe in karma and if you are a good person, if you are honest and sincere with the players and the fans, sooner or later it will work.”

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the right man to rejuvenate stuttering Man United?

“I think Ole is the right person because he has qualities and knowledge but, also, he is a great man and a great person.”