WATCH: New video emerges of Manchester United fan abusing Paul Pogba and the player’s cheeky reaction

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba had a tough time at the club’s final matchday of the Premier League 2018-19 season on Sunday, as he decided to apologise to fans for the poor showing by United throughout the season.

While apologising, he may have expected an amicable reaction from the fans, but one fan chose to respond in a rather shocking manner, as he abused the Frenchman after United’s 2-0 loss to Cardiff City on Gameweek 38.

Watch the video here:

What is more surprising, is that fact that the Manchester United midfielder cheekily kept a cool head throughout the exchange.

“All this f*****g Instagram. You’re s***e, mate. Pack your bags and f**k off!” the fan yelled.

As you can see in the video above, Pogba took the abuse on the chin and even ended up giving a cheeky thumbs up to the fans, after shrugging off at most of the abuse that came his way.

Speaking about the match, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored a brace for Cardiff and led his side to the win. One of his goals were from the spot. Meanwhile, United’s loss and their resultant sixth-place finish in the Premier League charts, mean that they will missing out on Champions League action next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started off well in December, January and February as United’s interim manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked mid-season. But the Norwegian’s fortunes turned immediately after he was appointed as the club’s permanent manager, later in March.

The Red Devils will play in the Europa League in 2018-19, apart from eyeing domestic success in the Premier League, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.