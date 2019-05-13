4 Sir Alex Ferguson Premier League records which will remain intact

The exhilarating Premier League title race came to an end with Manchester City pipping Liverpool to the title. Over the course of the season, the two sides broke several records. However, there are four records created by Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United which remain untouched.

#1 Biggest win

Twenty four years, two months, and nine days have passed since an Alex Ferguson led Manchester United side scored nine unanswered goals past Ipswich Town. Since then, the Premier League has witnessed the rise of several superclubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City, and recently, Liverpool. However, none of them have been able to break the record set by Sir Alex Ferguson and his Red Devils on March 4, 1995.

Some came close over the years, especially Tottenham who scored nine past Wigan Athletic but still conceded one. Chelsea have hit the eight-goal-mark twice, with Southampton joining them on the milestone. Manchester City’s biggest win, meanwhile, remains by a margin of seven-nil.

#2 Most wins

Sir Alex Ferguson joined Manchester United back in 1986, following a brief stint as the manager of the Scottish National Team. He then proceeded to preside over the Old Trafford outfit for the next twenty-seven years, winning the Premier League on thirteen occasions.

During his time as manager, Sir Alex saw his United side rack up a total of five hundred and twenty-eight victories in eight hundred and ten Premier League matches!

Arsene Wenger, who managed eighteen more matches than the Scot in the league could only win on four hundred and seventy-six occasions. That’s as close as anybody has gotten to Sir Alex’s incredible record so far!

#3 Three championships in a row

The Premier League is an incredibly competitive league with at least six teams competing for the top prize. The number used to be lower back in the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, the competitiveness was retained.

In such difficult surroundings, the Manchester United manager saw his side winning back-to-back-to-back titles on two separate occasions; a feat which no other manager or club has been able to achieve in the Premier League era.

However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola now has a chance to align his name to that of Sir Alex Ferguson and go down in Premier League history. The Spaniard has already won two titles in a row with the Citizens and will be hoping for one more next season.

#4 Most Premier League titles

Out of all the Premier League records that Sir Alex had set over his long and impressive career, this seems to be the most unattainable. The Scotsman oversaw the Red Devils win thirteen Premier League titles – more than any other club in the history of the competition.

His remarkable title-winning run also saw Manchester United level and eventually break Liverpool’s record of most domestic league titles in England, with the Red Devils going from seven to twenty.

Shockingly, the Old Trafford outfit has not seen the return of the Premier League trophy since Sir Alex retired. Over the course of the six years since, they have appointed the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and have only managed to finish in the top four twice.