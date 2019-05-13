Premier League 2018/19: Underrated XI of the season

The Premier League 2018/19 season is finally over! Manchester City managed to pip Liverpool to the title due to some extraordinary performances from certain key players. However, there were some who went under the radar during the season. We take a look at the best of them.

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Chelsea were in crisis mode towards the end of the 2018 Summer transfer window. First team goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had disappeared in order to force through a move to Real Madrid, while Liverpool had beaten them to the signing of Alisson Becker from Roma. In their moment of desperation, the Blues shelled out a world record €80 Million fee for Kepa Arrizabalaga from Atheltic Bilbao.

Many saw the Spaniard as the last moment panic buy and expected him to struggle in the league. However, Kepa took to England like fish to water and has been superb throughout the season for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

He has kept fourteen clean-sheets in the league alone this season and has been instrumental in Maurizio Sarri’s style of building from the back. Moreover, the Spanish custodian has committed minimal errors, something that the likes of David de Gea, Hugo Lloris, and even Thibaut Courtois failed to do in their debut seasons.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Much of the spotlight this season in the right back position has been on Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman has been brilliant for the Reds both offensively and defensively. One man who has been able to come close to Alexander-Arnold this season performance-wise has been Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 21-year-old defender made the breakthrough into the first team towards the end of the last campaign. However, he firmly made the position his own this season. He has kept twelve clean sheets, while making sixteen blocks, eighty-four interceptions, and one hundred and twenty-nine tackles!

His output at the other end has been decent too, with the youngster providing three assists.

CB: Issa Diop (West Ham)

CB: Joel Matip (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, and Virgil van Dijk have no doubt been the best defensive performers of the season. However, the fourth position in the Liverpool jigsaw puzzle has been quite uncertain at times during this campaign.

If there has been one player who stands out in that position, it is Joel Matip. The Cameroonian has played twenty-two times this season, with Jurgen Klopp favouring him over Dejan Lovren. During his time in the team, Matip has been able to keep nine clean sheets while conceding just twelve goals.

LB: Lucas Digne (Everton)

Everton looked to Barcelona before this season in order to strengthen their squad. The Merseysiders brought in three new recruits from the La Liga champions – Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, and Lucas Digne. While both Mina and Gomes have been good for the Toffees, it is left back Digne, who has proven to be an excellent buy.

Digne took no time in displacing the long-serving Leighton Baines in Marco Silva’s side and established himself as the first choice left-back. Once in position, Digne proved useful in both the offensive and the defensive phase of the team.

Defensively, he was able to keep twelve clean sheets while conceding just thirty-eight goals in thirty-five matches. While on the other end of the pitch, the ex-Barca man contributed with four goals and four assists!

CM: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi arrived in Leicester back in January 2017 as a potential replacement for N’Golo Kante. However, in Ndidi, the foxes found themselves a different type of player who has since become a key cog in the first team.

The Nigerian central midfielder put in some brilliant displays this season, starting every single game in the process. He helped his side in keeping eight clean sheets, while also making nine blocks and eighty-three interceptions. However, his biggest strength proved to be his tackling, as he attempted a league-high one hundred and forty-four tackles, succeeding with ninety-nine of those.

CM: Declan Rice (West Ham)

Declan Rice found himself in an uncanny situation midway through the season. The West Ham star saw not two clubs but two countries fight over him. In the end, the youngster declared his Allegiance to England, turning down Ireland in the process.

Rice’s performances this season have shown why exactly the two nations were battling hard over him. The 20-year-old has become a constant in the West Ham midfield and was instrumental in their top ten charge this season. He scored twice during the campaign while racking up impressive defensive numbers.

His displays saw him earn a call-up to the Senior England set-up. He was also named the Players’ Player of the Year at his club.

AM: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur went through a strange Premier League campaign this time around. The Lily Whites chose not to invest in their squad during both the summer and winter transfer windows and instead divert funds to their new stadium. The Stadium itself went through several setbacks before finally opening on April 3.

However, one thing that remained constant throughout was Son Heung-min’s performances. The Korea Republic star returned to the team after playing in the Asian Games, before going away again for a while for the AFC Asian Cup. Nevertheless, he still pitched in with six goals and five assists in thirty-one matches.

AM: James Maddison (Leicester City)

Leicester City invested the money they received from the sale of Riyad Mahrez into English youngster James Maddison. The attacking midfielder arrived from Norwich City for a fee reportedly around £20 Million.

The Englishman went straight into the starting line up and made an instant impact with the Foxes. He contributed with seven goals and seven assists throughout the season, while also creating thirteen more big chances.

AM: Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolves big spending in the Championship last season saw them land Atletico Madrid star Diogo Jota on a loan deal. The Portuguese winger impressed in his debut season and was immediately snapped up by the English club on their return to the top flight.

Jota brought his good form along with him to the Premier League, forming a deadly partnership with new signing Raul Jimenez. The twenty-two-year-old scored nine times in the league, while providing five assists, and creating ten more big chances. He even scored three goals against the top six sides, with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United on the receiving end.

ST: Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Raul Jimenez arrived in Wolverhampton during the summer transition of 2018. The frontman was brought in from Benfica on a loan deal. However, owing to his performances, the Premier League side made the deal permanent midway through the season.

Jimenez formed a brilliant partnership in attack with Diogo Jota, scoring thirteen goals in the process. The Mexican frontman even provided seven assists, while creating thirteen other big chances. He also scored four times against the top six sides during the season.

In the end, it was his prolific form in front of the goal which helped the newly-promoted side finish seventh in the Premier League!

Substitutes

Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham)

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

Kurt Zouma (Everton)

Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)