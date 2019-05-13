Premier League 2018/19: Best goals of the season

The Premier League season of 2018/19 has seen some breathtaking goals, and it is only fair that we bring you some of the very best of the lot.

They were plenty of screamers to choose from, but keeping in mind the context in which they were scored, here are five of the very best:

#5 Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea)

Heung-min Son has been brilliant for Spurs this season, and this stunning solo effort against Chelsea is proof of just how lethal he can be in front of goal.

This goal made it 3-0 to Tottenham at a time when nobody could quite believe what was happening, as Sonny ran from the halfway line and past Chelsea defenders to score with his left foot.

What’s more, this goal won Spurs’ Goal of the Season award as well, showing just how incredible the strike really was.

#4 Yan Valery (Manchester United vs Southampton)

This thunderbolt comes to us from Old Trafford, where Yan Valery let one fly against Manchester United in a pulsating Premier League encounter.

This game was full of stunning goals, but the best of them came in the first half as Valery launched one from well outside the box. United keeper David De Gea has been criticised for his handling this season, but there was nothing he could have done to stop this worldie from Valery.

A truly stunning strike.

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool vs Chelsea)

Mo Salah knows a thing or two about scoring great goals, and he certainly caught one sweetly as Liverpool took on Chelsea at Anfield.

This was considered to be the toughest test for Liverpool at the time, and they had to win to keep the pressure on Manchester City.

Not only did they win, Salah let fly this incredible hit to give his team a considerable advantage in the game and eventually guided them to victory.

The ball curved as it left the Egyptian’s boot and flew into the top corner. It was truly a sight to behold.

#2 Eden Hazard (Chelsea vs West Ham)

Back to some great solo goals now, and Eden Hazard it is this time who makes defenders look like kids in a park as he strolls past West Ham players to score a stunning goal for Chelsea.

The Belgian uses his sensational dribbling ability to skip past challenges while keeping the ball glued to his feet, before eventually guiding the ball past a helpless West Ham goalkeeper.

He may be off to Real Madrid in the summer, but he certainly gave Blues’ fans plenty of highlights to look back on.

#1 Andros Townsend (Manchester City vs Crystal Palace)

And here it is! The goal of the Premier League season. And it honestly could not have been any better. Andros Townsend scored this absolute peach against Manchester City at the Etihad in December, and will forever be remembered for it.

The ball is headed out by the City defence, but it falls to the feet of Townsend, who just volleys it straight into the top corner without flinching.

It was a breathtaking finish and a strike out of the top drawer, that ultimately gave Palace a memorable away win at the home of the Champions.